Missouri Southern State University has launched a series of online surveys that will be used to solicit feedback about three finalists for the position of university president who will visit the campus this week.
Students, faculty, staff and community members may share their responses after each of the town hall sessions slated this week with the finalists. They are slated at:
• 2:30 p.m. Wednesday with William Tsutsui, former president of Hendrix College, in Corley Auditorium in Webster Hall. The survey link is www.surveymonkey.com/r/MSSU-Tsutsui. It will remain open through noon Thursday.
• 2:30 p.m. Thursday with Frank “Mac” McConnell, senior vice president for business and finance at the University of North Georgia, in Corley Auditorium in Webster Hall. The survey link is www.surveymonkey.com/r/MSSU-McConnell. It will remain open through noon Friday.
• 2:30 p.m. Friday with Dean Van Galen, chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, in Corley Auditorium in Webster Hall. The survey link is www.surveymonkey.com/r/MSSU-VanGalen. It will remain open through noon Saturday.
An open comments survey will be provided to allow feedback from the Missouri Southern community once all three candidates have visited campus. The link is www.surveymonkey.com/r/MSSU-FinalThoughts. It will remain open through noon Sunday.
"The university president will serve at the pleasure of the (Board of Governors), but also the university president serves the community, and there are a lot of different definitions of that community," said Bill Gipson, chairman of the Board of Governors. "We want to make sure that we hear as much as we can from people that have a stake in the university and the outcome ... and the best way, we thought, to get feedback on that was provide a survey."
Each of the surveys will be processed by EFL Associates, which is the Kansas City-based firm that was hired by the university's governing board to help with the search for candidates. All responses will remain anonymous. Questions or problems can be addressed by contacting Angela Lilje at 816-945-5410 or alilje@eflassociates.com.
The surveys and additional information about the three finalists, including virtual options for their town hall sessions, can be accessed at presidentialsearch.mssu.edu.
