“The Whole Story: A Decolonial Cross-Cultural Day Institute” will be offered via Zoom on Thursday by Missouri Southern State University.
The third annual event will include a plenary address by Christopher N. Okonkwo, an associate professor of English at the University of Missouri at Columbia, as well as a variety of breakout sessions.
“It’s an event that acknowledges and explores colonialism and imperialism in academics, which tend to center on the experience of white Europeans,” said Megan Bever, one of the organizers for this year’s event, in a statement. “It’s designed to bring Indigenous voices back into the university and look at ways we can alter our teaching and reading content to make it more inclusive and less eurocentric.”
The schedule of events:
• 12:15 p.m.: “‘This is Not a Story to Pass On’: The Attack on Toni Morrison’s ‘Beloved’ and the Power of Decolonial, Multi-Perspectival Narrative,” by Okonkwo.
• 1:15 p.m.: Breakout sessions. Participants can choose from “African Art Collection” by Christine Bentley, associate professor of art at MSSU, or “Decolonizing Anatomy in Medical Education,” by Jennifer Dennis, associate professor of anatomy at KCU-Joplin.
• 2:15 p.m.: Breakout sessions. Participants can choose from “Murder, Madness and Feral Children,” by Jody Jensen, assistant professor of English at MSSU, or “Diversity and Medical School Admissions,” by Monica Kinde, assistant professor of biochemistry and director of College of Osteopathic Medicine Student Success at KCU-Joplin.
• 3:15 p.m.: A discussion of Toni Morrison’s “Recitatif,” by Okonkwo.
Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.
