A program that eases the transfer of education students from Crowder College to Missouri Southern State University will be formalized Tuesday.
Officials with both institutions will sign an agreement that allows teacher-education students to start their education at Crowder, then seamlessly transition to MSSU for degree completion. The program will work for a variety of teacher education programs, including:
• Elementary education with an emphasis on either early childhood, special education or English language learners.
• Middle school in English, math, science or social studies.
• Secondary education in business or social science with an emphasis on either history or international and political affiars.
• Physical education for kindergarten through high school.
• Spanish for kindergarten through high school.
The agreement will represent the formalization of 2+2 programs in which the two schools already have been collaborating, according to a news release. It will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Billingsly Student Center at MSSU.
Lorinda Hackett, interim dean of the College of Health, Life Science and Education, said in the release that the two schools have more than 22 years of history working together on individual courses and general programs. Tuesday’s agreement will make it easier for students to complete degree requirements at both schools, she said.
Such 2+2 programs are common across the country, according to information from College Raptor, an online college planning tool. A 2+2 program allows a student to start a degree program’s more basic requirements at a smaller, less expensive school, then complete the degree at a larger school where classes are more specific to the degree.
The site reports that such programs have many more benefits than drawbacks. Students generally graduate with less debt, get more class flexibility, gain adjustment time and improve grades through such programs. Nontraditional students holding jobs or transitioning careers also find success with them.
Hackett said in the release that the two schools are working to develop even more pathways for the teacher-education program, including biology, chemistry, English, math, speech, theater, art and music. An elementary education program is already available for online students who are currently working in a school district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.