NEOSHO, Mo. — A new tuition discount agreement has been signed in order for international students who graduate from Crowder College to transfer to Missouri Southern State University.
The agreement was signed recently by Katricia Pierson, president of Crowder College, and Dean Van Galen, president of MSSU.
As part of the agreement, Missouri Southern will charge international students the out-of-state tuition rate, which is a discount from the international rate, to those who have graduated with an associate degree from Crowder. International students will apply at MSSU and meet the requirements for acceptance to qualify.
“All of the agreements are about students,” Pierson said in a statement. “We want to make this a smooth and seamless transition, and I am proud of the work both institutions have done to make this happen.”
Both institutions also have signed other agreements in recent years to make it easier for a Crowder graduate to continue their pursuit of a bachelor’s degree at MSSU.
