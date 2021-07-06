Missouri Southern State University has received the Missouri Workplace Wellness Award at the platinum level, which is the highest certification level awarded.
The Missouri Workplace Wellness Award is a collaboration of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Missouri Council for Activity and Nutrition, and the University of Missouri Extension. The program aims to bring an increased awareness of the importance of worksite wellness for employees.
The award recognizes employers with policies supportive of employee health and wellness.
Employers that provide wellness accommodations report higher employee retention, lower absenteeism and presenteeism, higher morale, greater productivity, a safer work environment, and reduced health care costs. Many studies have also shown improved employee job satisfaction.
