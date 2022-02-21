"Revolutions and Renaissances" will be the theme of this year's Midwest Regional Conference, to be hosted this weekend in a virtual format by the English honor society of Missouri Southern State University, the Lambda Xi chapter of Sigma Tau Delta.
The keynote speaker will be Rilla Askew, an Oklahoma author whose writings often draw inspiration from the Four-State Area and its turbulent history. Her "Fire in Beulah" is set during the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, during which hundreds of Black residents of Tulsa's Greenwood District were slain and their homes and businesses destroyed by mobs of white residents.
In addition to Askew’s presentation, the conference will include four panel sessions. Topics will range from Edgar Allan Poe to an analysis of the themes in rap music, and the presentation of original poems and short stories.
The theme was selected to complement the 2022 international convention's theme of "Action."
“We didn’t want to copy their theme, but instead have something that would parallel it a little bit,” said Marissa Baugh, the lead organizer of the conference and a senior English-literary studies major. “‘Revolutions and Renaissances’ is a broad theme that could be the European Renaissance or the Harlem Renaissance. They’re broad terms that encouraged submissions from different areas.”
Student planners include Hunter VanValkenburg, chapter president and a senior English-creative writing major; Maya Strick, senior French major; Hailey Stamper, senior education major; and Baylee Harding, junior secondary education-English major.
The conference, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, is free and open to the public. Register at https://forms.gle/kwkBaGcTYv3bhEJP9.
