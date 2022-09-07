In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX, a panel discussion regarding the milestone gender-equity law and its impact will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the North End Zone facility at Missouri Southern State University.
The event will look at the effect the 1972 law had on athletics and academics, both nationally and at Missouri Southern.
Panelists are Sallie Beard, a former coach and athletics director at MSSU who initiated the women’s sports program; Pat Lipira, who served as softball coach from 1982-2000 and later as the university’s interim vice president for academic affairs; Julie Wengert, associate vice president for student success; and Megan Bever, associate professor of history and chair of the social science department.
The 90-minute program will include a question-and-answer session; hors d'oeuvres will be available. The event is free and open to the public.
