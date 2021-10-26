Missouri Southern State University will present a conversation with Yoko Ogawa at 7 p.m. Thursday in Cornell Auditorium in Plaster Hall.
Ogawa is the author of "The Memory Police," the selection for the themed semester's book club. She is the bestselling author of more than 50 works of fiction and nonfiction and has won every major Japanese literary award. Her work often addresses themes of memory, loss, confined spaces and women's roles.
The conversation and Q&A session will be conducted live via remote video technology, with Chieko Hedin providing interpretation. A Zoom link and passcode for the event can be found at mssu.edu/japan.
