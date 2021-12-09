A study-abroad trip has become the basis for “The Impossible Journey,” an exhibit set to open Monday in the Spiva Gallery at Missouri Southern State University.
The group exhibition was created by students who participated in the “International Art Seminar: The Art and Crafts of Japan” course. The class trip to Japan was canceled twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so an alternative domestic trip was planned, resulting in students visiting Japan Town in San Francisco and Little Tokyo in Los Angeles.
Works created for the exhibit were inspired by objects, architecture, aspects and/or experiences from the trip. Participating students are Sarah Clements, Sadie Maples, Aspen Read, Norman Lewis, Grace Maples, Olivia Martin and Cassandra Williams.
A reception for the artists will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the gallery.
Gallery hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, with the campus closed for the holiday break from Dec. 23 through Jan. 3. The exhibit will close Jan. 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.