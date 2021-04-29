“Focused Reflections,” a new exhibit featuring works by graduating seniors, will open Monday in the Spiva Gallery at Missouri Southern State University.
The exhibition features works by Shayla Phelps, of Joplin; Grace Sitton, of Webb City; and Emilie Armstrong, of Fair Grove.
Phelps’ series of landscape paintings encourages focus onto nature instead of the repetitiveness of everyday responsibilities. Her exhibition features four vibrant oil paintings with detailed flowers, herbs and vines to grab the viewer’s attention. An individual reception for her work will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday.
Sitton’s work focuses on the narrative potential held by art and the value of telling the life stories of all kinds of people from different backgrounds and walks of life. In her exhibition, Sitton has highlighted the storyteller and their stories through digital portraits, interactive digital rooms, animation and audio clips. Her reception will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Armstrong captures the emotions of the human eyes through careful composition choice and a detailed painting style. Centered around the Enneagram Personality Assessment, her project delves into the emotion that is present within each of the nine personality types, and she explores the reflection of that emotion within the eyes of those she paints. Her reception is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 7.
Spiva Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
Details: 417-625-9563.
