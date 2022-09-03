Five members of the faculty at Missouri Southern State University have been recognized for their commitment to students and service to the university.
The awards were announced late last month, just ahead of the start of the fall semester.
Awardees are:
• David Penning, assistant professor of biology and environmental health, with the 2022 Governor’s Award for Excellence in Education.
The annual award is presented to an outstanding faculty member from each of Missouri’s four-year higher education institutions. Criteria for nomination includes effective teaching and advising, a commitment to high standards of excellence, and success in nurturing student achievement. Award recipients and guests will be honored during a luncheon hosted by the governor.
“Compassion and realism go a long way in making meaningful connections with students,” Penning said in a statement. “Becoming a biologist is incredibly hard and challenging. I am honored to be able to help provide a foundation for the next generation of great scientists."
• Kim Rogers, in the dental hygiene department, with the 2021 Governor's Award for Excellence in Education.
“It is such an honor to be given this award and to be included in a long line of amazing educators,” Rogers said in a statement. “I have had the privilege of impacting the lives and careers of so many students over the years, and I’m grateful to all the individuals who have mentored and supported me over the years, because I would not be where I am today without them.”
• Kathi Christian, in the dental hygiene department, with the 2022 Outstanding Teacher Award. The annual award is based on nominations submitted by MSSU students.
“Mrs. Christian is a phenomenal and perfect example as a clinician,” said one of the students who nominated her. “She is what I strive to be as hygienist with her patience, understanding, knowledge, skills and more.”
• Angie Durborow, in the teacher education department, with the 2022 Outstanding Teacher Award.
“She brings life and energy to the classroom,” one of the nominations stated. “She goes out of her way to make relationships with her students and encourages and establishes rapport between the students. Her teaching style makes me want to show up for class every day and shows me the type of educator I want to be.”
• Nicole Shoaf, assistant professor of political science, with the 2022 Outstanding Adviser Award. The annual award is based on nominations submitted by MSSU students.
“It is an amazing experience to have someone to look up to who has been in your shoes and wants you to succeed,” said a student nominating her for the award. “Dr. Shoaf has encouraged me to try new experiences that have shaped me into a better student and given me a skill set that has prepared me for the workforce.”
