Thirteen faculty members at Missouri Southern State University were recently recognized for earning a promotion or being granted tenure.
The promotion and tenure nominations were approved by Missouri Southern’s Board of Governors over the summer, and the employees were honored at a reception in late August.
“The faculty recognized at the reception are great examples of the quality of individuals who instruct our students every day,” said Lisa Toms, provost and vice president of academic affairs, in a statement. “We are proud to be able to honor them for their dedication to Missouri Southern, their disciplines, colleagues and students.”
The faculty members recognized are:
• Diana Allan, music, tenure.
• Alla Barry, biology, promotion to full professor.
• Christine Bentley, art and design, promotion to full professor.
• Otto Borchert (posthumous), computer information science, tenure.
• Will Delehanty, international and political affairs, promotion to full professor.
• James Donelson, chemistry, promotion to full professor.
• Amy Gates, English, promotion to associate professor.
• Katie Kilmer, biology, promotion to associate professor.
• David Penning, biology, promotion to associate professor.
• Victoria Rhodes, biology, tenure.
• David Sharlow, music, promotion to full professor.
• Carla Smith, kinesiology, tenure and promotion to full professor.
• Zak Watson, English, promotion to full professor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.