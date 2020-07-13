David Penning, an assistant professor at Missouri Southern State University, wanted something to do during the pandemic. So he went for a walk around Carthage's Kellogg Lake. It would become "one of the coolest days of accidental field research I've ever had," he would tell the Globe.
Why? Two words: Stinkpot turtle. Three more words: Graham's crayfish snake.
And what exactly are these creatures, and why are they significant? Learn more in our story by reporter John Hacker and photographer Roger Nomer, which you'll be able to find later today at joplinglobe.com and in tomorrow's print edition.
You'll also find:
- The latest from the Joplin City Council, which is meeting tonight. Reporter Debby Woodin will bring you those details.
- News about a grant that Freeman Hospital in Neosho received for telehealth services in McDonald County.
- A story from reporter Kevin McClintock about donations of hand sanitizer to United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas.
Thanks for reading, and have a great evening. Stay cool and safe.
