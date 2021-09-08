Missouri Southern State University will recognize the tenure and promotion of 18 faculty members during a reception at 3 p.m. today in the North End Zone Alumni Room.
Awarded by the academic affairs office, tenure symbolizes the commitment that Missouri Southern has to its faculty members. The process is rigorous, involving thorough evaluations of accomplishments and contributions by peers, leadership and the university president, ending in approval from the Board of Governors.
Those to be recognized are:
• Amila Appuhamy, associate professor, mathematics (tenure).
• Rabindra Bajracharya, associate professor, physics (promotion).
• Lisa Beals, assistant professor, nursing (tenure).
• Jacob Boswell, associate professor, mathematics (tenure and promotion).
• James Capeci, associate professor, Spiva Library (tenure).
• Jean Coltharp, associate professor, mathematics (tenure and promotion).
• Deborah Combs, associate professor, accounting (tenure).
• Megan Douglas, associate professor, management (promotion).
• Bill Fischer, associate professor, history (promotion).
• Ruben Galve Rivera, associate professor, Spanish (tenure and promotion).
• Amy Gates, assistant professor, English (tenure).
• Carissa Gober, associate professor, teacher education (promotion).
• Mikh Gunderman, associate professor, criminal justice (promotion).
• Katie Kilmer, assistant professor, biology & environmental health (tenure).
• David Penning, assistant professor, biology & environmental health (tenure).
• Stephanie Schartel-Dunn, assistant professor, marketing (tenure).
• Leslie Smith, associate professor, Spanish (tenure and promotion).
• Claudia Wilson, associate professor, industrial engineering technology (promotion).
