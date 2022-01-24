Members of the Missouri Southern State University faculty have selected the international films that will be shown during the upcoming spring series, and as in years past, they will offer an introduction of each film before screening.
Admission to all films is free and open to the public.
The schedule:
• “The Orphanage” (Spain): 7 p.m. Tuesday, Cornell Auditorium at Plaster Hall. The film from producer Guillermo del Toro follows a woman who brings her family back to her childhood home, which was an orphanage for disabled children. The introduction will be by Michael Howarth, professor of English and director of the honors program.
• “Elevator to the Gallows” (France): 7 p.m. Feb. 1, Bookhouse Cinema. The crime thriller, featuring a jazz score by Miles Davis, depicts lovers plotting a murder. The introduction will be by Steve Wagner, professor of history.
• “3 Idiots” (India): 7 p.m. Feb. 8, Cornell Auditorium. The comedy-drama, based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel “Five Point Someone,” follows two friends as they search for their long-lost college companion. The introduction will be by Jody Jensen, assistant professor in the English and philosophy department.
• “Roma” (Mexico): 7 p.m. Feb. 15, Bookhouse Cinema. Director Alfonso Cuarón examines the relationships between an Indigenous domestic worker and the upper-middle class household where she lives. The introduction will be by Bill Fischer, associate professor of history.
• “Chocolat” (France): 7 p.m. Feb. 22, Cornell Auditorium. The film tells the story of a complicated friendship between a white girl and her family’s Black adult servant. The introduction will be by Michele Holt, master instructor of French.
• “Wings of Desire” (Germany): 7 p.m. March 1, Bookhouse Cinema. Set a few years before the fall of the Berlin Wall, the film follows two angels as they observe humankind. The introduction will be by Amy Gates, assistant professor of English.
• “Soldier of Orange” (Netherlands): 7 p.m. March 8, Cornell Auditorium. The film, based on real events, tells the story of Erik Lanshof and a small group of students as they struggle to survive Nazi occupation at the end of World War II. The introduction will be by Galen A. Irwin, visiting professor.
• “The Battle of Algiers” (Italy): 7 p.m. March 15, Bookhouse Cinema. This political film re-creates a key year in the tumultuous Algerian struggle for independence from the French in the 1950s. The introduction will be by Zak Watson, chair of the English and philosophy department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.