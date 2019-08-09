The community is invited to attend the Lion Fly-In, a day of drone demonstrations, trainings and information for both hobbyists and certified pilots, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday on the south athletic fields at Missouri Southern State University.
“It’s in the spirit of an aviation fly-in,” said drone instructor Brian Jones, who has had a lengthy career in the Air Force and as a commercial airline pilot.
The purpose of the event is to give a hands-on snapshot of Missouri Southern’s proposed curriculum offerings for drones, which are under development by Jones.
Beginning in the fall of 2020, the university will offer three courses designed to prepare students for certification to fly small unmanned aircraft systems. The courses will introduce students to the devices' operations, design, production and application, as well as professional piloting practices.
The idea to offer courses related to drones came from the recognition that the devices have rapidly evolved from recreational uses to a "power technology" with many capabilities and potential uses, said Paula Carson, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Missouri Southern.
"At MSSU, as we analyzed the feasibility of drone courses, it became quickly evident that critical and evolving applications were easily found in every discipline and field in which we offered degrees — from art to ecology, from engineering technology to geography, and from marketing to emergency medicine and law enforcement," she said in an email to the Globe.
"However, with this proliferation in interest and applications, more drones, flown without precision and uncertified, could pose great risks to personal safety and security. As a result of the convergence of these realities, we started developing a State of Missouri-recognized credential (workforce readiness certificate) that could be taken by students in any major or graduate program, that would result in FAA certification and the ability to skillfully operate a variety of drones using applications to benefit their majors," she said.
Saturday's event will include the Civil Air Patrol and Sky Kings RC Club, organizations that represent professional and recreational piloting opportunities. A netted drone cage will be available for novice/aspiring remote pilots.
“Our last two presidential administrations have called unmanned systems ‘the next generation of aviation,’ and it is becoming that,” Jones said in a statement. “It’s also a great sports and recreation venue. We’re developing the mantra that the ‘sky is no limit’ for our students.”
In case of inclement weather, activities will take place in the Federal Emergency Management Agency shelter near the residence hall complex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.