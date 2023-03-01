Missouri Southern State University's Spiva Gallery will host a solo exhibition of ceramic sculptor Sarah Gross, “Fruits of My Labor,” through March 29.
Gross, an associate professor of visual art at the University of Kansas, considers various associations with the word “labor” and presents works through the lens of a bountiful garden, harvest wreaths, overflowing urns and flowerpots, festoons of fruit and a brick path.
She shows her work nationally and internationally, and it is included in collections at the U.S. Department of State, the University of Costa Rica and the Shiwan Ceramics Museum in Foshan, China.
