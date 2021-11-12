Missouri Southern will begin offering a new degree to teach college students how to start their own business and it heard that long-needed repairs to a major facility on campus that has been closed for two years will start soon.
New degree
The Missouri Southern Board of Governors gave its OK at its regular meeting on Friday to a new bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurship to start being offered in the fall of 2022.
Ken Surbrugg, who serves as director of the university’s Center for Entrepreneurship, said the this upgrades two certificate programs and a minor degree to a full bachelor of science degree.
“There’s a lot of interest on campus, not just this campus but across the country from students who are looking to utilize time to invest in a business or an idea,” Surbrugg said. “And this is going to give them a platform and some space where they can start exploring those a little deeper. We’ve talked to students and we’ve talked to other advisors across campus who say the students are asking for a major and right now we don’t have that so this is going to be filling another slot.”
Surbrugg said the new degree will use existing courses offered at Missouri Southern now and it will require adding new courses on idea exploration, or ideation, and opportunity analysis.
“We’ll be talking about the entrepreneurial ecosystems as well so not just what’s here on campus but what’s in the community and the region,” he said. “We’ll talk about marketing of course, and it’s more than just marketing. It’s 21st century entrepreneurial marketing where you’re talking about social media, grassroots, how do you build word of mouth as well as accounting and finance.”
The prospective degree program would fit within the 120-credit-hour model and includes 54 hours of required and elective entrepreneurship courses as well as experiential learning opportunities for students. The program is awaiting approval by the Higher Learning Commission and the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.
“The bachelor of science in entrepreneurship will be geared toward any student who wants to start and run their own business venture,” said Surbrugg. “Or it could be for students who want to gain employment with any firm that appreciates the entrepreneurial mindset.”
Taylor repairs
Vice President for Business Affairs Rob Yust said long-delayed repairs to the Taylor Performing Arts Center will start on Monday.
The center has been closed for two years since a structural engineer discovered cracks in the walls and problems with the rigging for curtains and other items over the stage in the auditorium.
MSSU President Dean Van Galen said the University received a onetime allocation from the state of Missouri of $2.5 million to pay for the repairs.
“The Taylor Performing Arts Center is certainly important to our campus and our arts programs, but also to the community,” Van Galen said. “And it’s been almost two years where some structural damage was discovered in that building so it was unsafe to use. It’s been closed and during the last budget cycle in the state we secured $2.5 million to repair and reopen Taylor. We’re really excited about that, it should be opening in about a year from now.”
Yust said R.E. Smith Construction was awarded the contract to repair the walls and install new carpeting and new seating and they will be on campus Monday to start working. He said the contractor will be installing fencing to block off the center and allow the work to proceed.
He said the work should be done by November 2022.
Yust also reported on the campus safety upgrades currently underway across the campus. He said contractors will be closing International Drive from the Newman Road stoplight to the front of Billingsly Student Center to dig up and replace the road surface and substructure.
He also said work continues on improved sidewalks from the pedestrian tunnel across the main parking lot to the entrance to the campus oval and to sidewalks in front of most of the major buildings around the oval.
The entrances to the pedestrian tunnel are also being renovated and new lighting and donor-funded fountains are being installed around the oval.
He said all these improvements are on track for completion in February 2022.
Commented
