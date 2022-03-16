The Missouri Southern State University Board of Governors last week approved a master's of health administration degree program.
Workforce demand, along with student interest, led to the proposed graduate degree program. A bachelor's degree program in health care administration launched in fall 2019; graduates are in high demand for business and management positions within the health care industry, university officials said.
The program includes both health science and business courses and will be offered online.
“The online curriculum was designed to serve working professionals,” said Dr. Richard Schooler, chair of the department of health care administration and management and executive director of Missouri Southern's Gipson Center for Healthcare Leadership, in a statement. “It will be available for a variety of health and business professionals seeking an education to prepare them for administrative and leadership opportunities in the health industry.”
The board also approved a general studies degree program with a business emphasis and certificates in American studies, nutrition and stakeholder engagement.
