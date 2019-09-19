The Board of Governors at Missouri Southern State University will begin accepting nominations from a variety of campus and community groups to form a committee to oversee the search for the university's sixth president.
That committee, to be chaired by board vice president Alison Hershewe, will consist of representatives from the university's faculty senate, staff senate, student senate, alumni association, foundation, administration and Lionbackers booster club. It also will have representatives from the city of Joplin and the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.
After the nomination period, the full search committee will be approved and named at the Board of Governors' Nov. 21 meeting. It will aid the board in finding an individual to succeed Alan Marble, who recently announced his intent to retire as MSSU president on June 30, 2020.
“We all share the same high hopes for this institution, and finding the right leader to continue our forward momentum and campus culture that was established under Dr. Marble’s tenure is key to our success,” Hershewe said in a statement. “Our goal is to be as transparent as possible throughout this process. We want to hear from everyone as Missouri Southern continues to play a large role in the economic growth of the community.”
The board also has authorized a request-for-proposal process to hire a presidential search firm. The search committee will be involved in that process and will recommend a firm to the board as early as January, Chairman Bill Gipson said.
Gipson said he expects the firm will conduct a national search, and the committee to be involved in the finding and vetting of candidates before recommending a handful to the board as finalists. The ideal timeline, he said, would have a new president named and in place by Marble's retirement date, but he said he wouldn't tie the process to the calendar if more time is needed.
"(Hiring a president) is the most important thing the Board of Governors does," Gipson said in an interview with the Globe after Thursday's meeting. "It will be involved at all the decision-making points."
In other business Thursday, Gipson announced that the eight-member board is undergoing changes of its own.
Tracy Flanigan, a Republican from Carthage, has opted not to seek reappointment to the board after the expiration of her term last month, Gipson said. She was appointed to the board in 2014.
Michael Franks, a Democrat from Neosho, submitted his resignation from the board earlier this month. Gipson said his resignation letter cited his desire to have more flexibility in his retirement. Franks was appointed in 2015, and his term was to end in August 2021.
Individuals to fill the vacancies must be appointed by the Missouri governor; their appointments are subject to approval by the state Senate.
By law, the board consists of eight voting members — six of whom are selected from Barton, Jasper, Newton, McDonald, Dade, Lawrence and Barry counties. Their terms generally last six years. No more than four members can belong to any one political party.
There also is one nonvoting student member of the board who typically serves a term of no more than two years.
With the two vacancies, the remaining six board members are Gipson, Hershewe, T. Mark Elliott, Benjamin Rosenberg, Carlos Haley and Anita Oplotnik.
