The Missouri Southern State University Board of Governors will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Billingsly Student Center’s Connor Ballroom.
Prior to the meeting, board members will tour Lion Village, the latest addition to the university's residential offerings, at 9:15 a.m. The four-story, 92,000-square-foot building will house approximately 300 students in a combination of traditional rooms and four-bedroom suites. It is set to be complete this summer.
The board’s personnel/compensation committee will meet in closed session at 10:15 a.m. in Room 343 of Billingsly Student Center. The academic affairs committee will meet at 10:30 a.m. in the ballroom. The budget/audit committee will meet at 11 a.m., also in the ballroom.
Following the full board meeting, there will be a closed session for legal actions, causes of action or litigation involving a public governmental body; and the hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting of employees.
