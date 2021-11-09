The Missouri Southern State University Board of Governors will meet at 1 p.m. Friday in Billingsly Student Center’s Connor Ballroom.
The meeting will include reports from administrators as well as action on the audited financial statements for fiscal year 2021 and an updated memorandum of understanding between the university and its foundation.
Prior to the meeting, the budget/audit committee will meet at 10:45 a.m. in the ballroom, followed by the academic affairs committee meeting at 11:30 a.m.
There will be closed sessions before the budget/audit committee meeting and again after the full board meeting for legal actions and the hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting of employees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.