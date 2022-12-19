Joplin will provide $1.5 million to a proposed project by Missouri Southern State University to build a $30 million Health Science Innovation Center on its campus.
The Joplin City Council voted 9-0 Monday night to approve the contribution. The money will come from the nearly $13.8 million the city is to be provided through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Leslie Haase, the city’s finance director, said city officials prioritized a list of unfunded city projects that could be done with the ARPA funds. The MSSU project made the upper cut of that list, rated No. 20 of more than 40.
An agreement between the city and university pledges the $15 million to the MSSU project if that amount can be raised.
Council member Mark Farnham asked for more detail on the project’s funding status.
“Obviously this is a big, expensive project, and $1.5 million is not nearly enough for a project like this,” Farnham said.
Dean Van Galen, university president, expressed appreciation for council consideration.
“As previously stated, $15 million (for the MSSU project) was included in the state budget last year by the governor,” he said. “Our task is to raise another $15 million. Prior to a decision of the council this evening, we are at $6.7 million (toward the university’s match of the state’s $15 million). A commitment by the city would bring us to $8.2 million. That would leave $6.8 million to raise to launch the project as currently envisioned.”
Financial commitments so far have come from businesses, charitable foundations and individuals, Van Galen said.
“I think we are off to a very good start in terms of identifying and raising the money we need to make this project a reality and have good confidence that by June 2024 we’ll be able to reach that goal,” he said.
But if the goal is not met, the city would be released from its commitment to provide the $1.5 million, under the terms of the agreement.
The health sciences building is one of the capital projects to receive funding from Gov. Mike Parson’s $470 million allocation in the state budget for building needs at the state’s colleges and universities.
Van Galen explained in a February campus visit by the governor that Joplin serves as a hub for health sciences for the Four-State Area.
The health science center would contain numerous rooms in a simulated hospital equipped much like a real hospital for services such as acute care, labor and delivery, emergency care and examination rooms. It also would have a radiological technology lab and numerous classrooms for teaching and conducting research.
The council also voted 9-0 to support a resolution to accept a $5 million grant awarded to the city of Joplin by state legislators.
Haase said grants were originally authorized for drinking water projects in 15 cities. However, the water system in Joplin is operated by a private company, Missouri American Water Co. She said the grant language also lists stormwater and sewer system projects. City staff is working with the Department of Natural Resources to determine if it has to be for a drinking water project or if it could be used on one of the other types of projects.
If it has to be used for a water project, Missouri American would have to pay the match if it wanted to use the grant money. If it can be used for another type of project, city staff would likely recommend a wastewater project.
The council will be informed when further information is obtained regarding how the grant would have to be used.
Joplin also has been approved for a state grant program that could provide $1 million for work on the city’s justice center building at 303 E. Third St. The city would have to match that amount to obtain the grant. She said an update on the potential of that grant to provide for remodeling or repair needs of the justice center would be brought back to the council.
