Missouri Southern State University will continue its Green & Gold Tour with a stop in Seneca on Thursday.
Activities will include an alumni lunch at VAZZO Venue at 11:30 a.m., a lunchtime visit with Seneca High School students, giveaways and classroom presentations.
The sponsored girls and boys basketball games versus Miami High School will begin at 6 p.m. High school students in each community can enter a drawing to win one of two $1,000 scholarships to be given away at halftime during the varsity girls game.
As part of the Green & Gold Tour, Missouri Southern administrators, faculty, students and Roary the Lion spend the day in area towns in order to connect with communities and prospective students.
“These communities have provided many students to Missouri Southern over the years, and this is a way for us to show our appreciation,” said Brad Hodson, executive vice president of Missouri Southern, in a statement.
