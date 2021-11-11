The Omicron Delta Kappa chapter at Missouri Southern State University is seeking donations for the 15th annual One Warm Coat drive.
The national leadership honor society chapter is collecting clean, gently used coats, jackets, sweatshirts and other warm clothing in all shapes and sizes. The items collected will be distributed to Watered Gardens and the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Missouri.
Donation boxes are available in the main campus buildings as well as the Southwest Missouri Bank branch at Seventh Street and Duquesne Road. Items will be accepted through Monday, Nov. 29.
One Warm Coat is a national nonprofit organization that supports and encourages coat drives. Since its inception in 1992, more than 6 million coats have been provided to people in need.
