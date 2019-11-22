The Golden Crest Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa at Missouri Southern State University is seeking donations for the 13th annual One Warm Coat community service effort.
The national leadership honor society chapter is collecting clean, gently used coats, jackets and other warm wear of all shapes and sizes, including children’s sizes. The items collected are distributed at no charge to local residents.
Donation boxes are available in the following campus buildings: Billingsly Student Center, the Criminal Justice Building, Julio S. León Health Sciences Center, Hearnes Hall, Kuhn Hall, Leggett & Platt Athletic Center, the North End Zone Facility, Plaster Hall, Reynolds Hall, Spiva Library, Student Life Center, Taylor Education Building, Taylor Performing Arts Center, Ummel Technology Building and Webster Hall.
A donation box is also available at the Southwest Missouri Bank branch at Seventh Street and Duquesne Road. Items will be accepted through Monday, Dec. 2.
One Warm Coat is a national nonprofit that supports and encourages coat drives. Local donations will be distributed to Watered Gardens and the Joplin Boys and Girls Club.
