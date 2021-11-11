The Golden Crest Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa at Missouri Southern State University will induct 33 students and five faculty and staff members during an initiation ceremony at 3 p.m. Sunday in Billingsly Student Center’s Connor Ballroom.
Membership in the national leadership honor society is based on exemplary service, leadership, scholarship and character. It recognizes achievement in the following five areas: academics and research, athletics, service to campus and community, communications, and creative and performing arts.
The initiation ceremony is open to the public; face masks are required. A live stream of the ceremony will be provided at www.facebook.com/mssuodk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.