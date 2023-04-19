Missouri Southern State University will host its annual reduce/reuse/recycle contest on Thursday in the Billingsly Student Center ballroom.
The competition is for high school and middle school students in celebration of Earth Day. Students are judged on their informational posters, recycled art or upcycled products.
This year’s competition will include entries from 26 students in the middle school category and 43 in the senior category. Participating students are from Joplin, Seneca, Lamar, Neosho, Purdy, College Heights Christian School and Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School, and Riverton, Kansas.
Public viewing of the projects will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.
