Individuals who have completed the inaugural firefighter certificate course through the newly launched regional fire academy will be recognized at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Joplin's public safety training center, 5102 Swede Lane.
The regional fire academy was created earlier this year through a partnership of the College of Health Sciences at Missouri Southern State University, the Joplin Fire Department and the city of Joplin.
The program began over the summer with the Fire I class and was followed by Fire II this fall. Classes are led by training chiefs from the Joplin Fire Department. Twelve students have so far completed the firefighter certificate course.
The first recipient of the new Steve Fierro Endowed Memorial Scholarship Award also will be announced during Wednesday's event. Fierro, a Carthage firefighter, died in the line of duty Feb. 18, 2004. The scholarship will be given each year to a graduate of the fire academy.
The event will be streamed live at youtu.be/BdmER_8JIyc.
