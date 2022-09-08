Administrators from Missouri Southern State University and Kansas City University will sign a new partnership agreement cementing early acceptance programs for KCU’s medical and dental schools.
The signing ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in Billingsly Student Center’s Connor Ballroom at the start of the Board of Governors’ regular meeting.
The MSSU-KCU Early Acceptance Program, or MKEAP, will establish an annual cohort of up to 35 students — 25 for the osteopathic medicine program and 10 for the dental program. Qualified students will have the opportunity to complete their baccalaureate degree with an accelerated, three-year curriculum before making a seamless transition to KCU, administrators said Thursday in announcing the new agreement.
“This is an important day for future Missouri Southern and KCU students, as we expand a unique partnership that will provide opportunity for MSSU freshmen to complete a challenging three-year program of study at MSSU, knowing that they have early acceptance to a high-quality dental school,” said Dean Van Galen, president of Missouri Southern, in a statement. “Today’s signing is also another step forward in advancing health care and health sciences in our region.”
Previously branded as the Yours to Lose program, the early acceptance program partnership between Missouri Southern and KCU was first formalized in December 2015. The program is now in its sixth cohort.
“Missouri Southern State University has been a key partner for Kansas City University even before we opened our Joplin campus, and we are excited to expand the MKEAP program to include our new College of Dental Medicine,” said Marc B. Hahn, president and CEO at KCU, in a statement.
