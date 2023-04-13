Missouri Southern State University’s kinesiology department will host a 5K Puppy Glow Run at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
Participants are encouraged to bring their own leashed dogs. The kinesiology department has also teamed up with Golden Paw, a nonprofit rescue, adoption center and sanctuary, to bring dogs for people to play, run and walk with during the event.
Tickets are $15 for students and $25 for adults; a T-shirt is included.
The run is organized in memory of Lori Pflug, who graduated from MSSU in 1986 and became an athletic trainer at Mercy Hospital before she died of cancer shortly after.
