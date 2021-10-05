Missouri Southern State University is launching a Green & Gold Tour to showcase itself to area communities.
During the tours, Missouri Southern officials, faculty and students and Roary the Lion will spend the day in area towns in order to connect with prospective students. High school students in each community can enter a drawing to win one of two $1,000 scholarships to be given away during halftime at sponsored football games.
The first tour stop will be Friday in Monett. Activities will include a coffee social for alumni and community members from 7:15 to 9 a.m. at Mocha Jo’s, 404 E. Broadway, and an alumni lunch at the Monett Museum from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be free Kona Ice for Monett High School students from 1:30 to 3 p.m., and the sponsored football game begins at 6 p.m. at Burl Fowler Stadium, 13th and East Cleveland streets.
The Green & Gold Tour will continue with a stop in Nevada on Friday, Oct. 22. Seneca will be next, with a date to be announced soon.
“These communities have provided many students to Missouri Southern over the years, and this is a way for us to show our appreciation,” said Brad Hodson, executive vice president, in a statement.
