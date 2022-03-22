Missouri Southern State University has launched a program that will make going back to college more attainable for those with outstanding debt.
The program offers incentive to students who previously left their degree program to come back to Missouri Southern to complete their degree debt-free.
Any student with a past-due balance from fall 2021 or before is eligible for the program, regardless of the balance amount. Requirements of the program include enrolling in and completing at least six credit hours for the fall 2022 term. Students must pay for the term by the end of the fall 2022 semester, using any form of payment for which they are eligible, such as a payment plan or financial aid. At the end of that term, after completion and payment of the term, the entire past-due balance will be removed from the student’s account and all holds lifted.
Interested students can receive a readmission application by calling the admissions department at 417-625-9715, or call Tyler Meyer at 417-625-9584 for more information about the program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.