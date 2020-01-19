Another fix for the Taylor Performing Arts Center is on the way.
The main auditorium at Missouri Southern State University, which has been closed to events on and off for years, is scheduled to get an upgrade to its walls, said Rob Yust, vice president for business affairs.
"We had to take (the auditorium) offline for a while because we found some structural issues," he said last week at a committee meeting of the university's governing board. "We decided to seek additional analysis and received that over the (Christmas) break. We're going to proceed ahead."
A report last month to the university from the Olsson engineering firm, which had been tasked with an inspection of Taylor, found cracks in the walls of the auditorium. Cracks were observed in both vertical and horizontal directions in exterior walls, and there also was some displacement of walls, according to the report.
"The existing exterior cavity walls of the Taylor Performing Arts Center, as discussed in this report, are exhibiting distress and require repair and lateral bracing to prevent further distress and to stabilize the walls," wrote the report's author, L. Craig Hardin. "The exterior walls of the south stair are also exhibiting distress and require lateral bracing and repair."
The engineering firm provided three options for renovation of the auditorium, and the university has decided to pursue the least expensive option at $551,300, Yust said. When asked by Carlos Haley, chairman of the Board of Governors' budget/audit committee, whether that construction project will take the ground floor of the auditorium back to being functional, Yust said yes.
Most of the project's cost will be paid from existing Missouri Health and Educational Facilities Authority bonds, Yust said. The repair of stairwells in the auditorium, which would cost an additional $230,000 in the Olsson report, will not be pursued at this time, he said.
"We'll put that off to phase two, if it comes," he said.
The auditorium previously was flagged as needing repairs after a Springfield theatrical company in early 2018 inspected the stage and its rigging system, which is a system of ropes, pulleys and other devices that enables crews to move curtains, equipment, lights and other items. The inspection found multiple issues, university officials previously told the Globe, and a temporary fix was eventually installed.
In general, the entirety of the performing arts center building is one of MSSU's top priorities for capital improvements. University officials have previously said their wish list includes a complete renovation of the building, an extension of its lobby and the installation of a driveway and pull-through lane in front of it.
While Taylor has been closed, university officials largely have shifted music and theater performances elsewhere — sometimes to other campus buildings, sometimes to other venues in Joplin.
Among the upcoming offerings by Southern Theatre is a production of "Mamma Mia!" to be held Feb. 20-23 at Joplin High School's performing arts center. The musical will involve Joplin High School students, which is perhaps an unexpected silver lining of producing a show outside of Taylor, said Paula Carson, provost and vice president for academic affairs.
"Within about a year from now, Taylor Performing Arts Center should be renovated, enhanced, expanded, improved in every way, so we'll be hosting those" performances at that time, Carson told the university's governing board recently. "But this opportunity for us to take our theater and musical performances out on the road and share them in different community venues has really turned out to be very beneficial to all of us."
About the center
The Taylor Performing Arts Center was built in late 1975 in honor of Thomas E. Taylor, a Carthage resident who was a member of the first board of trustees of the Jasper County Junior College District. The 53,358-square-foot space can seat up to 2,024 people, according to Missouri Southern State University.
