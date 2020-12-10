Missouri Southern State University’s Lion Co-op, a food pantry for the campus community, is expanding to offer a scholarship program to close the hunger gap for food-insecure students who live off campus.
Groceries to Graduates will be offered next spring to 10 to 15 upperclassmen who have earned at least 90 credit hours and need financial assistance. Each recipient will receive tokens that can be used like cash to purchase fresh foods at the Webb City Farmers Market.
The Lion Co-op was launched by three MSSU faculty members — Andrea Cullers from the kinesiology department, Renee White from the social work department and Megan Bever from the history department — who found students in their classrooms going hungry. Cullers said that before the pandemic, about 25% of MSSU students had experienced food insecurity in the past year. Food insecurity is the lack of access to fresh, quality food because of lack of money or other resources.
The food pantry opened in August 2018 in the on-campus emergency shelter to aid food-insecure students, faculty and staff. Student volunteers and staff help keep the shelves stocked with food and toiletry items through donations from the campus community and other organizations.
Studies suggest food insecurity can affect student success and may even cause some to drop out even though they’re close to graduating.
“We really wanted to look at retention,” Cullers said. "Sometimes a lot of kids get really close to graduating, and yet they’re not able to finish. Challenges happen in life, usually financial, and they’re having to work more and they can’t cross that stage to graduate. We want to remove some of that financial burden.”
Cullers said the new scholarship will provide access to healthy foods and an additional resource for students who live off campus with transportation.
“The Lion Co-op really serves traditional students and those who live on campus, but a lot of seniors may be nontraditional or have started a family, and we wanted to provide an opportunity to better serve the needs of those students,” said Cullers, who also is a registered dietitian.
Market involvement
The Webb City Farmers Market has more than 55 vendors who sell honey, jams, jellies, farm fresh produce, meat and other products. During the winter, it’s open from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday in King Jack Park.
“I think this program will assist students where they don’t have to worry so much about food and can focus better on their studies,” said Rachael Lynch, market manager. “Being able to partner with them as a farmers market means the students aren’t just getting fast food or processed foods, but foods that are healthiest for them and good nutrition that can feed their minds and body.”
Students who apply for the scholarship can receive up to $300 worth of tokens per semester, allotted on a monthly basis. The tokens will be accepted by vendors at the market and can only be used to purchase fresh food.
“We had about five students this fall (in a pilot program)," Cullers said. “We felt by doing this, it will also help put money back into the local economy. We’re also not just providing access to food, but fresh and local food. It’s really a win-win for everyone involved.”
The scholarship is funded by grants from the Spiva Cragin Foundation, the Missouri Scholarship and Loan Foundation, and money raised from the Ozark Area CROP Hunger Walk in 2019.
“Right now, we’re working with Financial Aid and the Institutional Effectiveness Office (to identify potential recipients) as a pilot year to work out the kinks,” Bever said in a statement. “In the future, students will be able to apply through the Missouri Southern Foundation.”
Since its creation two years ago, the co-op, which serves about 40 students per week, has grown in a number of ways, Bever said. It offers programs like free nutrition lessons and cooking demonstrations, and it has launched Adopt A Lion, where donors can sponsor a student throughout December. It also created an online ordering option during the pandemic and added a grab-and-go satellite location in the George A. Spiva Library on campus.
“One of our goals has always been to be more than just a food pantry,” Bever said. “Our bigger goal academically is to look at ways that food insecurity and higher education are intertwined."
