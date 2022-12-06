The Lion Co-op food and hygiene pantry at Missouri Southern State University seeks donations of small kitchen appliances to give to students in need.
Donations of slow cookers, cutting boards, can openers, handheld vacuums, coffee pots, blenders, hot pots, nonstick pans, toaster ovens, toasters and electric kettles through Friday may be brought to Spiva Library's main circulation desk on campus.
The goal is to help students be able to cook and prepare food in their dorm rooms, as well as teach students how to follow recipes and use food that's not prepackaged, said Andrea Cullers, a co-director of the co-op and an associate professor in the kinesiology department.
The appliance drive this year replaces the co-op's Adopt-A-Lion program, in which community members sponsored a student in December by donating necessities such as hygiene products, food and warm clothing.
The co-op opened in August 2018 in the on-campus emergency shelter to aid food-insecure students, faculty and staff. Student volunteers and staff help keep the shelves stocked with food and toiletry items through donations from the campus community and other organizations.
Cullers said the space in the shelter, located in the complex of residence halls across the street from the main campus, is isolated and allows the co-op to be open limited hours. A small satellite location in Spiva Library has been successful, and the entire program plans to relocate to the library over the holiday break, she said.
"We will be able to help a lot more students," Cullers said. "That site gets a lot more traffic and use."
Food insecurity among college students is prevalent nationwide. Food insecurity is defined as the inability to consistently access or afford adequate nutritious food.
A 2017 study on the MSSU campus determined that more than 250 students had remained on campus during the winter break when the food pantry is closed. Limited meals are served in Mayes Dining Hall between semesters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.