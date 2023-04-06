The Lion Co-op, a food and hygiene pantry at Missouri Southern State University, will host an Empty Bowls fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, in the North End Zone Facility.
For $20, participants will receive a bowl made by the art and design department, soup, bread and dessert. Dine-in and to-go options are available.
Proceeds will benefit the co-op's Groceries to Graduate program, a scholarship program that allows eligible students to collect four disbursements of $50 each month in the semester to be used at the Webb City Farmers Market for fresh produce, dairy, bread and meat.
