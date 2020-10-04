The Lion Cub Academy at Missouri Southern State University is among the recipients of more than $5 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding that was awarded recently for Missouri child care and early education programs.
The academy, which offers child care and educational opportunities to children ages 1-6 whose parents are MSSU faculty, staff and students, as well as the general public, will receive $470,519 in grant funding, according to the announcement from Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. The funding will allow for the expansion of child care opportunities and educational experiences for children, said representatives of the university's College of Education, which co-wrote the grant.
"Expansion would include early intervention to meet the needs of individuals with autism as well as those with challenging behaviors and mental health disorders," they said in an email to the Globe.
Grant funding also would be used to expand the current Lion Cub Academy through the renovation of the former Child Development Center in Taylor Hall on campus, providing new opportunities to families and MSSU students.
"This expansion would provide the educational environment for direct assessment and treatment of individuals in Southwest Missouri who lack access to quality child care and resources," they said. "As a direct result of the grant and the expanded space, MSSU students seeking board and/or university certification in applied behavior analysis will have an onsite experiential learning environment."
The grants — also awarded to programs at Harris-Stowe State University, Northwest Missouri State University, Ozarks Technical Community College and Missouri University of Science and Technology — will support access to child care for families eligible for the Child Care Subsidy Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefits. Recipients will expand child care to serve 20 or more children between 6 weeks and 5 years old, with at least 30% of the slots earmarked for children who are eligible for child care subsidies.
Expenditures allowed by the grants include minor remodeling or upgrades to meet child care facility requirements, purchasing equipment or items to support educational activities, or recruiting and training personnel.
A total of $10 million in grants is available. A second round of grant announcements will be made at a later date.
"Making it easier to access quality and affordable child care increases a parent’s chance to achieve their educational goals to help them get a higher paying job," said Jennifer Tidball, acting director of the Missouri Department of Social Services, in a statement. "This wise investment not only benefits the parents, but also their children to ensure they get the best start in life."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.