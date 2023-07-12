Two decades ago, Julio Leon, the president of what was then Missouri Southern State College, said the “stars were aligning just right” for the institution to officially become Missouri Southern State University.
Twenty years later, Leon said in a prepared statement that he has since watched Missouri Southern, as a university, become a “tremendous asset and agent of growth” for the region.
Community and political leaders from 20 years ago to today, as well as many from the campus community, gathered Wednesday in MSSU’s black box theater to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the signing of legislation that established Missouri Southern State University.
Legislation called Senate Bill 55 was signed July 12, 2003, by Gov. Bob Holden, a Democrat who served as Missouri’s governor from 2001 to 2005. It elevated Missouri Southern to university status, granted the institution the ability to offer some advanced degree programs, and established the mission of international education that remains today.
It had been a bipartisan effort to get that legislation across the finish line, officials said. Concurrent bills were sponsored in both the state House and Senate with Republican Rep. Bryan Stevenson carrying the bill in the House and Republican Sen. Gary Nodler in the Senate. Ultimately, it was Nodler’s version that made it to Holden’s desk.
Current MSSU President Dean Van Galen said the importance of Senate Bill 55 cannot be overstated.
“The impact of this legislation ... has elevated our institution; it has enabled Missouri Southern to achieve greater visibility and a higher level of academic excellence,” he said. “As a university, we are positioned to recruit and support outstanding faculty who are not only exemplary educators and mentors for our students, but (who) also engage in research, scholarship and creative activity that advances knowledge in their academic disciplines.
“As a university, we are positioned as a go-to for knowledge and expertise to benefit our region, and as a university, thanks to Senate Bill 55, we are able to further uplift our region and state by providing high-quality graduate programs in critical areas such as business, education and health care,” he said.
Holden, the keynote speaker at Wednesday’s celebration, said the name change for Missouri Southern was a “significant milestone” that has left an “enduring mark” on the university.
“Gaining university status has been transformative for Missouri Southern State University, propelling it to new heights of academic excellence and expanded opportunities, and an increase in local and national recognition,” he said. “This new statute not only enhanced educational experiences for students, but it has also positioned Missouri Southern as a key player in shaping the future of this region.”
Nodler, who served in the Missouri Senate from 2003 to 2011, said Wednesday that getting Missouri Southern’s name changed was among the highest political priorities in his legislative district.
But it wasn’t until a few years after the legislation was signed that he truly recognized its significance outside of politics, he said. He had been invited to speak at MSSU commencement, and as he sat on the platform before the graduates, he noticed about 15 men and women in the front row who would become the first master’s degree graduates in the university’s history.
“It was an epiphany,” Nodler said. “For the first time, I really, really got it. It wasn’t just a political exercise. It was a change that was going to empower individuals in our community and in our region to get their master’s degree who might not otherwise have been able to do that because of distances and jobs and family demands.
“It changed forever my understanding of the meaning of Senate Bill 55. It was a real transformative thing, not just in political terms, but in real human terms for people who would have better lives because this bill passed,” he said.
