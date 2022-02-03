Recipients of the 2021-22 Pride & Purpose Day honors were recently recognized by Missouri Southern State University.
The annual awards honor individuals who have made outstanding contributions of service to Missouri Southern or their respective communities. The Lion-Hearted Award recognizes outstanding contributions made by the university’s supporters, either through monetary or voluntary assistance. The Spirit of Service Award recognizes a graduate of MSSU who has made a significant contribution to their community through time, actions, talent and dedication.
The 2021 awards were postponed, so two years of recipients were honored during an event at the end of January.
Honorees are:
• Rod Anderson, 2021 Lion-Hearted Award. Anderson, of Monett, graduated from MSSU with a degree in marketing/management. He served in the Missouri Army National Guard and in 1975 joined Produce Brokers and Distributors Inc. as a produce broker and minority partner for 40 years.
He was elected to the Monett School Board in 1996 and served five terms, and he also served on the Missouri School Boards' Association’s regional board. In 2003, then-Gov. Bob Holden appointed Anderson to the MSSU Board of Governors, on which he served for 12 years, including two years as chairman.
Anderson also has served on the Lionbackers board at MSSU and has established two scholarship endowments.
• Diane Reid Adams, 2021 Spirit of Service Award. Reid Adams earned a degree from MSSU in Spanish and social studies education, and later a master’s degree in U.S. and Latin American history. She taught in the Joplin School District and later as an adjunct professor at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
She also previously worked in the family business, Fred Reid AMC/Jeep, and became the first female member of the Joplin New Car Dealers’ Association.
After retirement in 2013, she taught U.S. history part time at MSSU. She currently serves as a member of the Joplin City Council and on the Missouri Municipal League’s state committee on municipal finance and taxes.
• Jerry and Linda Keifer, 2022 Lion-Hearted Award. The Keifers have hosted approximately 75 international students attending Missouri Southern since 2009. They invite the students to their home for meals, take them on trips around the area and give them a variety of other cultural experiences.
They also often travel and reconnect with students they’ve met over the years. In 2012, they visited several former students in Japan and met with international advisers from two of the organizations that send exchange students to MSSU.
• Debi Koelkebeck, 2022 Spirit of Service Award. Koelkebeck worked as a certified public accountant for several years before moving to Freeman Health System, where she served as an administrative officer. She helped develop the Urgent Care Clinics, served as project manager for the Women’s Center, and oversaw the development of QuickMeds and the Pink Door Boutique.
Koelkebeck's community work has included serving as board president for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jasper & Newton Counties, a board member for the United Way of Southwest Missouri and a past president of the Lafayette House board. In 2015, she was sworn in as a court-appointed special advocate, and she was founding board president of Jasper County CASA, advocating for children in foster care.
