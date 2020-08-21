Hundreds of area college students will get a boost toward graduation thanks to a series of grants awarded recently by the U.S. Department of Education.
Officials with Missouri Southern State University and Northeastern A&M College in Miami, Oklahoma, announced earlier this week that their schools have each been approved for up to $1.5 million in grants that will help fund Student Support Services over the next five years.
The program provides support to first-generation college students, low-income students and disabled students enrolled in post-secondary education.
The goal of SSS is to increase college retention and graduation rates and help students make the transition from one level of higher education to the next. SSS is part of the federal programs established by the Higher Education Act in 1965.
SSS programs offer an array of services including professional advisers, tutoring assistance, printing and computer access, scholarship opportunities, priority enrollment and career exploration. All services are provided free of charge.
Project Stay
Project Stay is the name of Southern's SSS program, serving 175 students with financial aid, scholarships, advising, tutoring, job-shadowing opportunities and counseling services. The grant is for $294,701 and runs from Sept. 1 through Aug. 31 each year.
Debbie Fort, director of the program, said Project Stay has been offered on campus for two decades and was funded via four previous grants.
“What they found was that students who qualify (but) who don’t get any services graduate at a lower rate, persist at a lower rate and have a lower GPA than students who qualify and get served,” said Fort. “We have an idea of the graduate rate where we run anywhere from upper 30% to 50% of the class that started. Southern’s graduation rate is 32-33%, so we know what we’re doing works.”
Fort said the program has served 175 students over the past two years and will serve an additional 175 students with this current grant cycle.
Students enrolled in the program must meet certain requirements, including meeting with advisers at least twice a week, participating in activities on campus and developing a goal for the year.
“I have a dad who has two little ones, and his wife works nights,” said Fort. “His goal is to stay at school and finish his homework there so when he goes home he can be a dad and husband. I love that goal. Sometimes it’s to travel internationally. ... To me, that’s one of the most important things we do is develop their goal. We also require them to complete a few activities because students who are engaged in school complete at a higher rate.”
Project Stay currently has students ages 18 to 62.
Jannetta Long, 49, is a senior enrolled in Project Stay at Missouri Southern, studying respiratory therapy. Long said she didn’t graduate from high school when she was younger and decided to focus on raising her children. After her children were of age, she decided to go back to school, where she earned her GED and became a certified nursing assistant about six years ago.
Now, she’s in college working on her future career and has been in the program going on four years.
“The advisers here have always helped me, even if I just needed to talk or have counseling because you get upset with life,” she said. “They also help because when you don’t have the money to do something, they have different opportunities for you to use. Another thing I’ve enjoyed was going on the cultural trips because it was a nice break from the stresses of homework.”
Danny Farage, 36, an MSSU student who’s studying computer forensics and criminal justice, said this is his first year in Project Stay, but it’s already made a difference in his confidence level as a first-generation college student. He aims to graduate in 2023.
“I’m choosing to get into college in a later point in my life, so I need to make sure I have that support,” said Farage. “I can talk to them about opportunities that they can offer me like the internship knowledge and the ability to stay in school. They also give financial help, which will help me graduate at a lower cost. And then I can communicate with people who are similar to me who don’t have the family experience with college.”
NEO
The Student Support Services program at NEO has served more than 1,500 participants since its inception in 2001 and maintains a persistence rate (continuing at NEO or graduating/transferring) of more than 70%.
“Our stats in 2018-2019, our persistence rate was 85%, and we had almost 90% who had a good academic standing, which was a 2.0 GPA or above,” said Julie Brixey, program director.
With the most recent grant, SSS will receive just over $300,000 each year for five years to serve 160 students.
Brixey said the grant helps fund a lot of the program staff who reach out to students for academic counseling and tutoring services. They also plan to focus on more online programming due to COVID-19.
“We do a lot of workshops with students, so we’re going to do some things online because we felt like we were hit really hard in March because we weren’t prepared,” said Brixey. “Nobody was prepared for that, but you realize you lack technology when all of that hit.”
Advisers also provide career assistance and offer more than just academic involvement.
“There have been times where we’ve taken up more of a personal approach like someone needing food and where to go for housing,” said Brixey. “There’s more to the student than just academics. It’s a big picture. Everyone has life going on — family, jobs, school.”
Several students who use the program said it has changed their lives for the better.
“SSS has helped me in a lot of aspects including individualized tutoring on many subjects, assisted me in completing financial aid applications and many other things such as motivation during tough times, trips, advice, etc.,” NEO student Veronica Fonseca Penaloza, said in a statement. “I could not have done it without all their help, support and encouragement.”
Samantha Kons, another NEO student enrolled in the program, said she didn’t think she would’ve been able to get through all of the stress and struggles without SSS.
“I have grown so much since starting school and if it wasn’t for the kindhearted staff and tutors, I wouldn’t be where I am without them,” she said in a statement.
