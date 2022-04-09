As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, Missouri Southern State University aims to make educational opportunities more affordable for Ukrainian students already living and attending high school in the area.
The university will offer those students in-state tuition plus a further reduction of 10%, officials said in a recent news release.
Support will come from a scholarship fund established last month by Chris Moos, a professor of international business, and his wife, Liliya, who is originally from Ukraine and now owns AdornAble on Main Street in Joplin. That fund is for foreign exchange students from Ukraine who are set to graduate from area high schools next month but cannot return home due to the war.
Seven high school students from Ukraine have been identified in the greater Joplin area, and 100 more within Missouri Southern's in-state tuition area. The university is reaching out to those students through their foreign exchange programs to tell them of the scholarship and tuition rates.
“I am grateful to Dr. Chris and Liliya Moos for their generosity and leadership in lending a helping hand to students who are personally impacted by the war perpetrated on the people of Ukraine,” said Dean Van Galen, president of Missouri Southern, in a statement. “It’s inspiring to see our campus and greater community come together to support these young people, and provide them with the opportunity to further their education at Missouri Southern.”
A large number of high school students from Ukraine typically come to the U.S. through foreign exchange programs, Chris Moos said.
“Ukrainian people are very gregarious and outgoing, and are very connected internationally,” he said. “They want their children to have that experience and look at the democracy in the United States as (a model) to help further develop their society.”
To give to the scholarship fund, go to www.mssu.edu/ukrainescholarship. Gifts can also be sent to Missouri Southern Foundation in care of the Ukrainian Student Scholarship Fund.
