Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on a university's latest construction project.
Missouri Southern State University's Board of Governors and other school officials toured its new residence hall, slated to be complete by the start of the fall semester. We'll have more about that in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com.
We'll also bring you reports about:
- The MSSU Board of Governors also discussing the budget and tuition rates.
- Pro Musica hosting the Brubeck Brothers Quartet during Third Thursday.
- How property values are going up in response to the real estate market.
It's all downhill to the weekend, now. We hope you have a relaxing evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.