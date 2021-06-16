MSSU Construction

Clint Walton, vice president of construction operations for RE Smith Construction, gives a tour of MSSU's Lion Village to members of the Board of Governors on Wednesday. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on a university's latest construction project.

Missouri Southern State University's Board of Governors and other school officials toured its new residence hall, slated to be complete by the start of the fall semester. We'll have more about that in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com.

We'll also bring you reports about:

  • The MSSU Board of Governors also discussing the budget and tuition rates.
  • Pro Musica hosting the Brubeck Brothers Quartet during Third Thursday.
  • How property values are going up in response to the real estate market.

It's all downhill to the weekend, now. We hope you have a relaxing evening.

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.