The Lion Pride marching band at Missouri Southern State University is finding ways to bring music to those who need it.
Three pep bands of Lion Pride members have been spending their Friday afternoons providing free concerts throughout the community. They performed Friday at Freeman Hospital West and Freeman Hospital East in Joplin; at North Middle School, Columbia Elementary School and West Central Elementary School in Joplin, and at Cardinal Towers Senior Living in Webb City.
“With the football season being canceled, we needed to find a new way forward for the marching band,” said Don Linn, Missouri Southern’s director of bands, in a statement. “What better way to redefine ourselves for this semester than as an outreach band?”
The three pep bands range in size from 17 to 24 members, and they perform their normal game-day repertoire. In order to maintain proper social distancing, they perform outdoors and use face and instrument coverings.
In addition to instrumentalists, the bands included members of the MSSU Color Guard performing with flags, and two twirlers who performed with flaming batons.
At Freeman West, nurses, doctors and staff gathered outside the hospital as the band played on a grassy incline. At Freeman East, nurses wheeled out about 15 to 20 patients to hear the band, and they clapped in time to the songs.
“We’re been visiting elementary and middle schools, day cares and senior living facilities," Linn said. “We want to perform for folks who aren’t able to get out, especially during the pandemic. It’s also an opportunity to say thank you to people, especially health care workers, and bring them a little music and joy."
