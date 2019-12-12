MSSU physics club recognized as 'outstanding' chapter

The Society of Physics Students chapter at Missouri Southern State University has received the Outstanding Chapter Award, marking the second time in two years it has earned one of the highest levels of recognition from the national organization.
The organization is a professional association for students; membership is open to anyone interested in physics and related fields. The group operates within the American Institute of Physics, an umbrella organization for professional physical science societies.
Fewer than 15% of college and university chapters of the Society of Physics Students receive national recognition annually. Approximately 100 of 829 chapters were honored this year.
“The mission is to foster an interest in physics,” said Cade Hensley, a junior from Joplin who serves as president of the MSSU chapter. “It’s one of the sciences that people can be scared of. We want to expose them early on to make sure they know it’s not scary — there is physics in everything around us. It’s all about describing why something acts the way it does."
The local chapter has been active since it was formed a few years ago. It has hosted demonstrations at downtown Joplin's Third Thursday events, volunteered with campus event such as the regional science fair, collaborated with the MSSU chemistry and Women in Science clubs, and given presentations to students at local elementary schools.
"Most of our events are for elementary, middle and high school students, explaining concepts to them in a fun, interactive way," Hensley said. "Physics is not just whiteboards and equations.”
The chapter will offer a similar presentation on physics in February to youngsters at the Lion Cub Academy on campus, and will help host chapters from the Society of Physics Students' Zone 12, which covers Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma, in March.
MSSU students also have received at least $1,900 from the national organization this year for conferences, research and outreach activities, said their adviser, Jency Sundararajan, associate professor of physics.
The national organization was founded in 1968. Missouri Southern's chapter was formed in 2015 under the advisement of Daniel Marsh, a physics professor.
Other officers with the MSSU chapter are Gabe Wooden, a junior from Joplin; Joshua Numata, a senior from Carl Junction; and Ashley Bluemel, a senior from Sandy, Utah.
