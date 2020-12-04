A brief melee that broke out in the immediate aftermath of the Missouri Southern State University men's basketball game Thursday night remained under investigation on Friday without any charges having been filed.
Ken Kennedy, head of campus police, confirmed that some fans "accosted" the game's referees in the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center just moments after MSSU Lions' one-point loss to Northeastern State University. The game was decided by video review of a shot made by a Lions player as time expired and subsequent ruling by the officials that the shot left the player's hand too late.
Kennedy said campus police present at the game broke up the fight.
"It appears that charges may be filed against at least one fan for assault," Kennedy said in an email reply to Globe inquiries on Friday about the incident. "His name will not be released until formal charges have been filed through the Jasper County prosecutor's office."
Prosecutor Theresa Kenney acknowledged that she was aware that an incident had taken place. She said she was awaiting further investigation by campus police before deciding what charges, if any, will be filed. She said she did not expect that to happen before Monday.
In an incident report obtained by the Globe, officer Amanda Hosp reported turning on her body camera at 9:41 p.m. "after realizing a physical altercation had broken out" inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
"After separating the parties, myself and my fellow officers began assessing the situation," Hosp wrote.
Kenney indicated that she believes police were still sorting through some conflicting accounts of what happened and trying to ascertain if there was any video of the incident that might be of use to their investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.