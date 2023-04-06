William Huffman, professor of accounting at Missouri Southern State University, has received the 2023 Governor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching, the university announced this week.
The Governor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching is presented to outstanding faculty members across the state who have shown commitment to high standards of teaching and advising, and provided years of service to the university, community and students. Huffman was given the award on March 16 during a luncheon hosted by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.
Huffman has been teaching for 23 years at MSSU. In 2020, he was recognized as the MSSU Outstanding Teacher and was awarded the Regional Teaching Excellence Award in 2013 from the Accreditation Council for Business Schools & Programs.
Huffman is currently the faculty adviser to the MSSU Accounting Club. He also serves on several university committees.
“Seeing the expression on students' faces when they finally grasp the concept you have been explaining or having alumni call you and tell you that they passed the CPA exam are just some of the rewards of teaching,” Huffman said in a statement. “I care for my students and their successes. I treat them with respect like I do with everyone I meet.”
