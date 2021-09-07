The second floor of Reynolds Hall at Missouri Southern State University could easily be mistaken for a wildlife discovery center with various species of reptiles and amphibians now residing in the biology department quarters.
David Penning, an assistant professor of biology at MSSU, has been working for 18 months to round up the occupants to provide students with a variety of learning opportunities. Multiple creatures are housed in the hallway and some have multiple inhabitants.
“When you go to a lot of other colleges, you see actual biology in the biology building, so I wanted to make that happen,” said Penning. “This has been in development for a while, but we had a big push over the summer. It’s great exposure therapy.”
The critters are beneficial for research and most are used as ambassador animals to educate the public about certain species. The animal ambassador program at Southern was established in 2016.
Penning constructed enclosures that are outfitted with foliage, special hiding places and all of the food the tenants can eat. There’s Meatless Mondays, Worm Wednesdays and Fish Fridays.
“You don’t ever just get one weird animal,” said Penning. “Hopefully, this will be their home indefinitely. Some of them will have to upgrade eventually but most of them are sized out to approximately what they need even at their largest size.”
Penning specializes in herpetology, the study of amphibians and reptiles. He helped start a herpetology program in the university’s biology department after coming to MSSU in 2016.
The animals allow students to gain hands-on experience and have motivated some to switch their focus of study to biology. Students learn about their diets, water quality and how to maintain a variety of ecosystems.
“The objective of this was to get exotic animals,” said Penning. “For pre-veterinary students, they don’t ever really get any exotic animal training. We have some students at a vet school right now where they’ll have a single-hour lab period where they have a dissected a snake and that’s their training.”
The locked enclosures at MSSU house an eclectic mix of critters with names such as Hot Dog, Bonnie and Clyde, Solar Panel and Beetle Juice — and they have just as much personality as their names. Students are assigned to about three to four animals to care for and interact with.
“It’s the best part about coming to school,” said Narissa Lamont, 19, a junior at MSSU majoring in biology pre-vet.
About the inhabitants
Each enclosure is labeled with a name and facts about the animal. Here’s a look at a few of the inhabitants in the biology department of Reynolds Hall:
• Hot Dog: Penning said Hot Dog, a three-toed amphiuma, has a special place in his heart. Scientifically named Amphiuma tridactylum, the species of aquatic salamander is native to the Southeastern United States. Hot Dog was found by Penning and one of his biology classes in a rainstorm in Louisiana.
Dayle Chasten, 20, a junior MSSU student majoring in pre-med, is assigned to take care of Hot Dog.
“Sometimes he eats two entire filets of fish,” she said. “He eats shrimp and worms. I feed him every other day. He likes his cage, but it’s hard because he wants to burrow under everything. He stays pretty clean, but he’s also the dirtiest out of all of the other ones. We test their pH for any toxic things in the water like ammonia nitrate.”
Chasten said all of the creatures have their own distinct personalities and mannerisms. Although she’s studying pre-med, she fell in love with the biology department animals while working with them over the summer.
“Hot Dog is also my favorite just because of how much he eats, and he just chills,” she said.
• Gumby: A Jackson’s chameleon named Gumby may be one of the laziest tenants staying at Reynolds Hall. Males can grow up to 9 to 13 inches long and have a lifespan up to a decade. Only males have horns to defend their territory.
Penning said he’s a projectile eater, using his long tongue to grab food, but he’s not good at being a chameleon because he’s very lazy.
“He’s the worst chameleon because you have to bring food to him, and he’ll be like, ‘Fine. I’ll eat it,’” Penning said while holding Gumby. “He’s a labradoodle of a chameleon. His feet are called zygodactylous, so he grips things with two toes.”
Chameleons have the tendency to be high stress animals, according to Penning, who said his cage was placed lower to the ground. The reptiles don’t drink from standing water, so his enclosure is outfitted with fog to create condensation. The moisture also aids with skin shedding.
“We filled the cage to where he can find a bunch of spots to hide and not see anything,” said Penning. “We just make sure he’s still eating and making sure he’s taking care of himself. Every now and then, we’ll take him out for a water bath, do a weight check and make sure he’s doing fine.”
• Bonnie and Clyde: A pair of stinkpot turtles named Bonnie and Clyde have been on campus for about a year. Sternotherus odoratus, commonly known as stinkpot or musk turtles, live up to their smelly reputations where it secretes a foul-smelling odor when startled or frightened as a defense mechanism against predators.
“They have these glands that give off an oily substance,” said Penning while holding Clyde. They’re not a common pet animal because they’re stinky, but I thought it would be a cool animal to have around here.”
Stinkpot turtles are native to southeastern Canada and much of the eastern United States. Bonnie and Clyde were discovered in Kellogg Lake Park in Carthage, as part of a biology research project to learn how to conduct surveys of different species of animals.
Although they’re native to much of the eastern United States, stinkpot turtles hold a significant presence in Missouri since their existence in the region wasn’t recorded until the early 1900s.
“There is one mention of them once in a book from 1911,” said Penning. “It’s the only reference to Jasper County, Missouri. It’s the first to ever be published on reptiles and amphibians in Missouri, and he literally says he found one in Carthage. That’s it. Now, we’ve found 120 of them. We’re doing a population monitoring project, and I think this is one of the neat examples that it’s not necessarily biologically rare, it’s scientifically rare.”
Biologically rare is something that isn’t found often, but if it’s scientifically rare, then it means no one has written it down, said Penning.
“I think the local community knows the turtles are there, but they don’t know that it’s supposed to be common,” he said. “It’s a classic thing that happens anytime you border multiple states. As you get close to political boundaries, usually your detection rates change.”
• Hollywood: A California kingsnake named Hollywood is the original hallway animal at MSSU. She’s been with Penning since 2011. Their scientific name is Lampropeltis californiae, and they’re one of the most popular snakes in captivity. The snakes are native to the western United States and northern Mexico.
“I study, for the most part, how animals strike, eat, constrict and things like that, but a big one is defensive striking,” said Penning. “Hollywood isn’t scared of me at all. I could do nothing that would induce fear in her, but I can’t study half of the things I want to study because she already knows me.”
Hollywood moved with Penning from Louisiana when he accepted a position at MSSU. The snake species can live up to 40 years old and grow up to 6 feet long. There are three muscles that connect to each scale, with Hollywood having approximately 15,000 muscles, said Penning.
Lamont said she’s absolutely terrified of snakes but will hold the nonvenomous California kingsnake.
“She’s super friendly,” she said. “She really is my favorite. I love her. I hung out with her for two hours at Kellogg Lake the first week that Dr. Penning asked me to work with him.”
Penning currently oversees 11 students who have been conducting research on the animals.
“It’s probably six students too many, but here we are,” he said. “It’s animal welfare with live ammunition. It’s real-world stuff.”
