MSSU Zoo

Gumby, a Jackson's chameleon, is currently one of the creatures living in the biology department's hallway on the second floor of  Reynolds Hall at Missouri Southern State University. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

If you venture into Reynolds Hall at Missouri Southern State University, you'll find sort of a mini zoo.

Created and maintained by David Penning, an assistant professor of biology and environmental health, the terrariums hold animals such as stinkpot turtles, three-toed box turtles, chameleons, salamanders, snakes and more. Penning gets assistance with their care from students who are interested in learning more about the critters.

