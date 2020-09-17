Nearly everyone on the Missouri Southern State University campus knows of the biology pond.
But for a special few, like junior Jeremiah Cline, the area is rife with possibilities. The biology major is working with professor David Penning to clear out invasive species and to better control native species to restore a trail leading from the pond toward Turkey Creek.
“We’re just trying to take back what was there initially," Cline told us. "Restoration just means, in a roundabout way, try to get it back to the way we think it would be before, when it was more natural."
- An update on the case against Brian O'Grodnick, who is charged with murder and child abuse in the June 2 death of 2-year-old Jameson Long. O'Grodnick appeared in Jasper County Court today.
- A story about your local United Way, which launched its 2020 campaign today.
- A COVID-19 update for Kansas City Chiefs fans, some of whom are being asked to quarantine after at least one person who was at the season opener last week tested positive.
